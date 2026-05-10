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Hantavirus live updates: 1 American tests positive, another symptomatic, HHS says

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Published 9:46 PM

ABC NEWS-- Passengers onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship began disembarking on Sunday morning in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, where they were transferred to charter flights back to their home countries.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases of hantavirus onboard the ship has risen to nine, including two people confirmed to have died from the virus and one person who remains suspected to have died from the virus.

There are 17 U.S. citizens aboard the ship who are returning to the United States. As of Sunday, at least one passenger had tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The American passenger who tested positive for hantavirus will be transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit upon arrival.

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