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Mayor Pérez Cuéllar recognizes mothers in the Juárez community

MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT OF CIDUAD JUAREZ
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Published 2:54 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA)-- The Mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, along with Councilwoman María Dolores Adame Alvarado met with mothers in the Juárez community at an event.

Officials say that over 300 mothers attended breakfast and a musical performance by the Mariachi Oro Juvenil from the Municipal Education Department.

MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT OF CIUDAD JUAREZ

According to Juárez officials, Mayor Cuéllar recognized mothers as a vital force in families and society, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar joined Councilwoman María Dolores Adame Alvarado in celebrating Mother's Day in Horizontes del Sur.

During the gathering, the mayor acknowledged the dedication, effort, and passion with which mothers care for their families and contribute to strengthening the community.

"All that remains is to say thank you for everything you do for your daughters and sons, because in doing so, you build your nation and your community," Mayor Cuéllar expressed.

MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT OF CIDUAD JUAREZ
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Armando Ramirez

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