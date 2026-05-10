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Trump calls Iran’s latest response to proposal ‘TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE’

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 2:48 PM

By David BrennanMeredith DelisoNadine El-Bawab, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 2:41 PM MDT

In a social media post on Sunday, President Donald Trump called Iran's latest response to a deal to end the war "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE."

"I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called 'Representatives.' I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His response comes after Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Tehran had sent its response to the U.S.-proposed text outlining a possible end to the ongoing war.

Iran's response was sent via Pakistani mediators, according to state media.

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