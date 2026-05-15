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Large fire near Western Playland

KVIA
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Published 10:13 PM

A large fire has broke out tonight near Western Playland tonight, according to the West Valley Fire Department.

Fire officials say the call came in around 9:35 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We'll update on air and online as we learn more.

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Amelia Roberts

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