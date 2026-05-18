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DOJ announces $1.7B ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ as part of Trump IRS lawsuit settlement

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/18/2025
Andrew Turner / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/18/2025
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Published 10:50 AM

By Katherine FauldersPeter Charalambous, and Alexander Mallin

The Justice Department announced Monday that as part of the settlement agreement in President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, the attorney general is establishing an $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to compensate those who allege they were wrongly targeted under the Biden administration. 

The announcement came after attorneys representing Trump informed a federal judge in a court filing earlier Monday that the president was dropping his suit against the IRS.

ABC News was first to report over the weekend that Trump was planning to drop the suit in exchange for the creation of a $1.776 billion compensation fund. 

Trump sued the IRS after a government contractor pleaded guilty in 2023 to stealing the tax information of Trump and other wealthy Americans and leaking it to media outlets in 2019 and 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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