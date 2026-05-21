Borderland racers react to Kyle Busch’s death

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The death of Kyle Busch has made impacts throughout the country, even here in the Borderland.

ABC-7 spoke with drivers and race enthusiasts at the Vado Speedway, and they said they were shocked by the news of his death.

"With all the stuff going on in the in the world today, you just don't believe anything on on social media right away," said Mike Garcia, the General Manager of the Speedway. "I just couldn't believe it."

Garcia said the Speedway will be holding a moment of silence for Busch during their race this weekend, and hopes they can honor him the right way.

"Whether you're a fan or not, it's a human that has a heart, that has a heart for his family and is a good person out there," said Garcia. "He's definitely impacted us this weekend."

ABC-7 spoke with a driver who was just 21-years-old about Busch. Ayden Saunders said he's been watching Busch his entire life.

"The guy never gave up. He was hard nosed. He was as real as it gets as a driver," said Saunders. "He had so much natural ability and talent that it's generational."

Saunders was able to watch Busch win both of his Cup Series victories in 2015 and in 2019. He shared this image with us from 2019 of Busch's iconic M&M car from the track.

"Just go out and put an awesome show on for him. We're going to try and win it for him this weekend," said Saunders.