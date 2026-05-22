ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – County Coliseum Contracts and Controversies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Coliseum is one of the Borderland's longest-running entertainment venues, operating since the 1940s.

It's where generations of people in El Paso have gone for concerts, performances, rodeos and more.

And more recently, it's been the subject of contract issues and ABC-7 investigations into those disputes.

While the county looks at what the future of the Coliseum's management and facilities will be, questions about the transparency of that process remain.

So what's at stake, and what are the legal ramifications?

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as we dig deeper into what has gone on in public and behind the scenes and how the situation stands now.

Plus, an encore presentation of the special report "Past Due? An ABC-7 Investigation," all about the bill the City of El Paso says it's owed by the Donald Trump campaign from a rally at the Coliseum in 2019.

Tune in Sunday night at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.