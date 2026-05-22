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Large fire on Partello Street, Lincoln Avenue in Northeast El Paso

By ,
Published 7:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large fire broke out this morning at a house on Partello Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The fire has been put out already. El Paso fire is still on the scene checking for hot spots.

According to El Paso Fire this was a condition two fire and a family was evacuated from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update you both on air and online.

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Katrina Villarreal

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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