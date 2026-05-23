Skip to Content
News

Law N Paws hosted first open house community event

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:17 PM

Law N Paws hosted an Open House on May 23rd from 10 A.M to 1 P.M at 14911 McCracken Dr. The local community can learn more about the mission, the dogs, and the vision behind their rescue effort. 

Attendees had an opportunity to tour the future sanctuary site, meet adoptable dogs, and connect with volunteers.

Founder Vanessa Acosta says Law N Paws was built on the belief that protecting vulnerable animals is also a form of protecting our community. Organizers say this is a great opportunity to be part of something meaningful for rescue dogs in El Paso.

Contractors, builders, developers, and local building companies were also encouraged to see how their skills, resources, and support could make an impact for rescue dogs in the El Paso community.

As part of the event, Laws N Paws also hosted a special Puppy Shower for rescued mama Juno, and collected supplies for her new litter.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.