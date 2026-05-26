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Live Results: May 2026 Primary Runoff Election

KVIA
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Published 2:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Voters have been heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Primary Runoff Election.

Results will determine who will move on to the November general election. Ballots feature candidates from races in the March primary where no one received a majority of their party's vote.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Under Texas law, voters in line by 7 p.m. are entitled to vote.

You can find sample ballots and voter requirements here.

ABC-7 will have live results on air and online in this article.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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