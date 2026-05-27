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City of El Paso to sell historic Albert Fall house

KVIA
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New
Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the most historic buildings in El Paso will be sold for the first time in nearly 20 years after a city council vote Tuesday.

The Albert Fall House, located at 1725 Arizona Ave., is planned to be sold to a company called Edge Limited Co. for more than $800,000.

The house, built in 1907, was included on Preservation Texas’s 2004 Most Endangered Places list because it was threatened by neglect.

ABC-7 has reached out to the city for comment about the house's history, and is waiting for a response.

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