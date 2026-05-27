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Iran live updates: US conducts new airstrikes in southern Iran, US official says

ABC NEWS
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Published 6:21 PM

By David BrennanMeredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 5:47 PM MDT

The U.S. has carried out new airstrikes in southern Iran targeting a military site that was believed to pose a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. military also intercepted and shot down multiple Iranian drones that posed a similar threat, according to the official.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

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