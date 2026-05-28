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Keeping your home cool on a budget this summer

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Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With summer approaching, so are higher electricity bills. El Paso Electric shared some tips to keeping your home cool on a budget.

EPE said to keep your thermostat at a high, steady temperature throughout the day with your windows and curtains closed.

It also advised doing your laundry or running your dishwasher early in the morning or late at night.

ABC-7 spoke with EPE on how to keep your home cool for the summer. Tune into our evening newscasts for the full story.

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