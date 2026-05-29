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Federal judge orders Trump’s name be removed from Kennedy Center, blocks closure

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Published 2:07 PM

A federal judge said Friday that President Donald Trump can't close or rename the Kennedy Center, ruling that it cannot be officially named for anyone else unless Congress approves it.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the rebranding of the Kennedy Center as the "Trump Kennedy Center" violates the law, and ordered that Trump’s name be removed from the building within two weeks of his order.

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