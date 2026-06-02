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Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings tour to El Paso

Destination El Paso
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New
Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Destination El Paso announced Tuesday that comedian, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, will bring his 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration to the Plaza Theatre.

His stop in Downtown El Paso is scheduled for January 7, 2027.

Tickets for the comedy show will go on pre-sale said to begin Thursday, June 4 at 10 am, and on-sale Friday, June 5 at 10 am.

Iglesias's stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that correlate to his personal experiences.

This isn't the first time Fluffy has been to El Paso, the comedian has made appearances in the Borderland since the early 2000's.

For more information about the 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, click here.

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gabriel iglesias
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Armando Ramirez

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