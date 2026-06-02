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LIVE BLOG: New Mexico 2026 semi-open primary elections

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Published 2:16 PM

(KVIA) -- Tuesday, New Mexico voters will decide who will move on to the November general election through the state's first semi-open primary.

Semi-open primary elections allow voters who aren't affiliated with a qualified political party to vote without changing their voter registration.

You can find out who's on your ballot here.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ABC-7 will have live results on air and online through this live blog and our Full Election Results page.

Check back for updates.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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