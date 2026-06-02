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White Spur announces partnership with Lucchese Bootmaker ahead of opening in El Paso

White Spur
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Published 2:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- White Spur Icehouse is preparing to open its doors this summer in partnership with Texas bootmaker and lifestyle brand Lucchese Bootmaker.

The restaurant will have a room named " Lucchese Room", a private dining room designed for gatherings and special occasions.

“At White Spur, every detail matters,” said Danny and Gabi Heredia, Founders of White Spur. “Partnering with Lucchese felt incredibly natural because we share a deep appreciation for
craftsmanship, heritage, and creating something truly lasting. It’s a partnership rooted in
authenticity and pride for Texas.”

Founded in 1883, Lucchese is a Western lifestyle brand based in Texas known for its artisan-crafted cowboy boots, the heritage brand also features a selection of casual footwear, custom felt hats, accessories, travel goods, and men’s and women’s apparel with over 30 retail locations.

“Through White Spur and The Lucchese Room, we’re thrilled to bring our signature craftsmanship to the hospitality space and invite private diners to experience the brand in a new and immersive way,” said Kelsey Charles, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. “We are grateful to the El Paso community that has been home to Lucchese for decades, and this partnership is a meaningful reflection of that appreciation.”

For more information about White Spur, click here.


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