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Collision shuts down I-10 in Anthony

TX Dot
By
Published 8:49 AM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Anthony are closed due to a collision, according to a traffic alert.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays while crews respond to the crash.

The closure is impacting traffic on westbound I-10 near Anthony. Authorities have not released information about injuries or when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and monitor traffic updates before traveling through the area.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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