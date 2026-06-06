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Cielo Vista Mall celebrates cancer survivors with line dance event

KVIA
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Updated
today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cielo Vista Mall partnered with the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation (RGCF) to host the 5th annual Cancer Survivor Line Dance Celebration, in honor of National Cancer Survivor Month.

The event was held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6. The “give cancer the boot” with a 50s twist theme event will feature line dancing, prizes, art exhibits and festivities celebrating and recognizing cancer survivors from different parts of the Borderland.

Organizers say that the celebration will start off with a "Give Cancer the Boot" costume contest, the top three crowd favorites will be awarded a gift card. Guests will enjoy dancing, door prizes, and an art exhibit featuring works created by cancer survivors.  

Those who were interested in learning how to do the 'Celebration Dance' needed to register prior to the event and attend one dance rehearsal before the day of the event.

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Armando Ramirez

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