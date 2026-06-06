Skip to Content
News

Hantavirus monitoring completed for Texas passengers after cruise ship outbreak

By
New
Published 5:03 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services says that the two Texas residents who were being monitored for hantavirus have successfully completed their monitoring period with no sign of infection.

Officials says that it has been 42 days since their last possible exposure to hantavirus, which is the longest known period between exposure and developing symptoms. The two are no longer under any public health recommendations regarding their exposure.

“I’d like to thank the passengers for their willingness to collaborate with public health throughout the monitoring period,” said Chief State Epidemiologist Varun Shetty, MD. “I would also like to thank the many dedicated public health professionals who worked on this situation and work every day to keep their fellow Texans safe.”

Officials say that monitoring was recommended for everyone who was aboard the MV Hondius after some passengers became sick with the Andes strain of hantavirus while aboard the ship. The Texas passengers left from the ship and returned home before the outbreak was identified and were evaluated in person twice daily by public health while isolating at home.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.