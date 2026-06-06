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Multiple power outages reported near Mesa Hills area in West El Paso

EL PASO ELECTRIC
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Published 4:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for El Paso Electric has confirmed with ABC- 7 that a couple of power outages have been reported and are being addressed in the Mesa Hills area.

According to the El Paso Electric outage map, over 1,000 people in the area are being impacted by the outage.

The spokesperson says that the cause of the outage is under investigation and that estimated time of restoration would be around 5:45 p.m.

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Armando Ramirez

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