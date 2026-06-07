Holloman Air Force Base welcomes new commander, transitions to Air Combat Command

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Holloman Air Force Base welcomed a new commander and officially transitioned from Air Education and Training Command to Air Combat Command during a ceremony June 4.

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin assumed command of the 49th Wing from Col. John Ethridge. Mullin most recently served as deputy commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Mullin previously served at Holloman, first as director of operations for the 314th Fighter Squadron from 2018 to 2019, then as the squadron's commander from 2019 to 2021.

"Community leaders and partners, Shari and I are thrilled to be back in Alamogordo. We look forward to working with each and every one of you over the next two years to make our community and Holloman Air Force Base an amazing place to live and work," , 49th Wing Commander Col. Michael Mullin said.

"Fightin' 49ers, it's the honor of my career to have the opportunity to lead this wing and stand alongside of you every day for the next two years," Mullin said.

Mullin is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flight hours, including 580 combat hours supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Resolute Support. During his career, he has flown the F 16 Fighting Falcon, T 38 Talon, T 37 Tweet and MQ 9 Reaper.

The reassignment moves Holloman from Air Education and Training Command to Air Combat Command as part of a broader effort to streamline training for fighter aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft units and improve combat readiness.

"I want to be the first to welcome the 49th Wing to 15th Air Force and Air Combat Command," , 15th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer said. "Every Airman in the 49th Wing directly enables America's ability to generate and sustain the most lethal Air Force in the world."

Behmer said the 49th Wing plays a critical role in building and sustaining combat ready forces across the Air Force.

Holloman is the Air Force's largest formal training unit for F 16 and MQ 9 aircraft. The 49th Wing trains nearly half of all F 16 pilots in the Air Force and produces about 25 percent of all fighter pilots across the service.