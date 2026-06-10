Iran live updates: US military ‘will be busy tonight,’ Hegseth says

By David Brennan, Nadine El-Bawab, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: June 10, 2026, 3:47 PM MDT

US striking 'multiple targets' in Iran: CENTCOM

For a second night in a row, the U.S. military is striking "multiple targets" in Iran on President Donald Trump's orders, according to a post by U.S. Central Command.

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in a post. "The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."

Hegseth: US military 'will be busy tonight'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military "will be busy tonight" in Iran during remarks after visiting the U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

"Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be. Because Iran has a chance to make a good deal, a great deal to codify what they said they've been willing to do, and they haven't been willing to do it," Hegseth told reporters.

"As President Trump said, they've been tap, tap, tapping. You can see when someone's trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal. Instead, they're going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America," Hegseth continued. "And that's not because we want to restart anything we don't have to restart. It's because we are, the War Department is prepared to set the terms to ensure that we get the kind of deal President Trump expects."