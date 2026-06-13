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ABC-7’s Seven in the City, Isabella Martinez, says goodbye to the Borderland

KVIA
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New
Published 9:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After nearly three years with KVIA ABC-7, Isabella Martinez has decided to return home saying goodbye to KVIA ABC-7 and the Borderland.

During ABC-7's Friday 4 p.m. newscast, Nichole Gomez shared with viewers that Friday was Isabella's last day at KVIA and shared goodbye messages from both friends and family member for Isabella.

After the messages, Isabella shared an emotional message of her own to everyone she was able to work with and to the viewers who have watched her over those years.

She thanked the viewers who watched or knew her as a reporter on Good Morning El Paso, an anchor on the noon show, or most recently as ABC-7's Seven in the City host on social media.

Isabella shared with viewers that it was a decision she made on her own and that she will be going back home to Miami, Florida. She explained that she wanted to spend time with family and take a break while she decides which path she wants to take in the next chapter of her life.

As Isabella wrapped up her goodbye to the viewers, those she worked with, the individuals who shared their stories with her, she said "For one last time, it's been so much fun seeing all of you around town."

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