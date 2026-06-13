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Human trafficker with ties to Tren De Aragua gang ‘La Barbie’ sentenced in El Paso

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Published 6:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Convicted human trafficker with ties to the Tren de Aragua gang has been sentenced in El Paso.

Estefania Primera, also known as "La Barbie", was sentenced to two years for human trafficking.

Primera was arrested in 2024 and was tried in May of 2025.

According to officials, she operated out of the now shut down Gateway Hotel until September of 2025. 

The El Paso County District Attorney's office said Primera is also subject to immigration removal at the end of her sentence. 

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Armando Ramirez

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