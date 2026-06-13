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One person seriously injured and another left with minor wounds in crash in East El Paso

KVIA
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Published 4:23 PM

UPDATE (4:26 PM) -- The El Paso Police Department says that the right lane of I-10 Gateway East at Lee Trevino lane is now reopened.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Police Department the right lane of I-10 Gateway East at Lee Trevino is closed due to a crash.

The El Paso Fire Department says that the call came in around 3:07 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another was taken with minor injuries.

EPPD says there is traffic in the area due to the crash and clearing time will be closed until further notice.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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