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Crash involving EPPD unit

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:59 AM

UPDATE (5:32 A.M.) -- El Paso Police has cleared the scene.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are responding to a three vehicle crash involving a El Paso Police unit.

The crash happened at the corner of Wyoming and Kansas.

This is a developing story.

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Katrina Villarreal

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