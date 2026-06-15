Texas Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Texas are set for Sunday, putting the Lone Star State on the global stage.
In today’s TxDOT talks, we start by looking at TxDOT's role in preparation. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us now with more.
Closures: (TxDOT El Paso)
Artcraft Project - Watch the video ICYMI: https://x.com/txdotelp/status/2064830048910168348?s=20
9 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16
- I-10 westbound between Redd and Loop 375 (Transmountain) full closure
Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18
- I-10 eastbound between Loop 375 (Transmountain) and Redd full closure
Crews will be placing girders for U-turn bridges.
Loop-375 Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, June 14 – Thursday, June 18
8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on milling and paving.
Saturday, June 20
6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on milling and paving.
Districtwide Striping Project
Sunday, June 14 – Tuesday, June 16
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- FM-659 (Zaragoza) north and southbound between North Loop and US-62/180 (Montana) mobile operations
Crews will be working on pavement markings.
Sunday, June 14 – Friday, June 19
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 eastbound at Frontage Road between .22 miles of RM 1111 and RM 1111 in Sierra Blanca mobile operations
Crews will be working on reflectors and pavement markings
Road Repair
Sunday, June 14
5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- I-10 East at Sunland Park, lane closures at intersection
Monday, June 15 – Friday, June 19
9 p.m. - 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 westbound between Airway and US-54 alternate lane closure
Crews will be working on concrete repairs.
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, June 15
- Paisano east and westbound between Executive and Santa Fe left lane closed
Tuesday, June 16
- US-54 eastbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane closed
- Spur 601 Exit full closure
Wednesday, June 17
- Woodrow Bean westbound between Bomarc and McCombs left lane closed
- Bomar entrance ramp full closure
Thursday, June 18
- I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed
- Porfirio Diaz Exit ramp full closure
Friday, June 19
- I-10 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed
Concrete Repair
Tuesday, June 16
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Wyoming between El Paso and Stanton left lane closed
Crews will be repairing bridge rail.
Wednesday, June 17
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Fort Bliss Entrance right lane closed
Crews will be repairing concrete transportation barrier.
Maintenance
Sunday, June 14
4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ramp K between US-54 South and I-10 West closed
- Entrance ramp between Trowbridge and US-54 South closed
- Boone at Yandell complete closure
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Monday, June 15 – Friday, June 19
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ramp H between I-10 East and US-54 North alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on the bridge rail.
- I-10 east between Spur 1966 and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed
- Porfirio Diaz exit closed
Crews will be installing signs.
- I-10 eastbound between Prospect and Santa Fe right lane closed
Crews will be working on bridge.
- I-10 westbound under Mesa Exit right lane closed
Crews will be cleaning.
- I-110 between Paisano and US-54 alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on the bridge.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, June 14 - Thursday, June 18
Nightly, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound alternate lane closures at Piedras Street overpass
- I-10 eastbound to US 54 eastbound connector alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on bridge.
Montana Widening Project
Striping, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 16
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road alternating 3 lane closures at Yarbrough Drive intersection
Tuesday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 17
- Montana Avenue east- and westbound frontage road alternating 2 lane closures at Lee Trevino Drive intersection
Thursday, June 18 to Friday, June 19
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road alternating lane closures from George Dieter Drive to Joe Battle Boulevard