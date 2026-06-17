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EPCC students team up with local brewers

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today at 12:45 PM
Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College culinary arts students are partnering with local breweries for a unique scholarship fundraiser that blends food, brewing and friendly competition.

America 250: Red, White and Brew is scheduled for July 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building B, located at 9050 Viscount Blvd.

The event will feature eight student-created beers developed with the help of local breweries, along with eight specialty brews from the participating breweries. Attendees will also enjoy food pairings prepared by culinary arts students.

Chef Santiago Reyes said local brewers have mentored students throughout the brewing process, giving them hands-on experience and insight into the craft.

The event will include 16 tastings, celebrity judging of the student beers and scholarship fundraising opportunities. Organizers say all proceeds will benefit EPCC Culinary Arts scholarships.

Tickets are $75, and only 200 tickets will be sold.

Tickets are available online at go.epcc.edu/250BrewTix.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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