Polio survivor defies odds, inspires others

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- He's a musician, a pilot, a father, an author, and an inspiration to many. Breezy Cade has accomplished more than most people in his life, and he's done it with the challenges of living with Polio. He was diagnosed when he was just five years old, just 6 months before a vaccine was approved.

"I've lived with this all my life. as far as my memory goes," Cade says. He also sees nothing remarkable about the fact that I am so impressed with his humility or his positive, 'can do' attitude.

"I spent a lot of time in a hospital for polio victims. Not one of the kids in that hospital had a bad attitude about it," Cade says.

He lost his ability to walk from one day to the next. Over the years, going through numerous treatments: leg braces, body casts, back braces, crutches & wheelchairs. In the process answering lots of questions. That's one reason he wrote the book, "Polio: my life with the disease."

"Polio is something that's not in anybody's experience any more. But there are a lot of people out there who have it a lot worse and I guarantee there are a lot more people who have it a lot worse than me. I know that because I saw them," Cade says.

He is the author of two other books, which I've provided a link to below. Many of our viewers may recognize Breezy Cade from his 32-year stint singing and playing guitar at the Great American Land and Cattle Company. He also was a regular on KTSM TV and radio, where he had a call-in show. Entertaining brought him great joy.

"I played in bands, we did shows around the country and I traveled a lot. It felt like life. That was where I really living. I enjoyed it so much," Cade says. His band recorded several albums. When he wasn't performing, he took to the skies and became a pilot - flying helicopters and planes.

These days, he spends time with his family, working out, and tackling projects around the house.

When asked if he has a message for others who are going through a diagnosis, or a challenging time, he had this to say:

"I have a message it's just don't ever sink into self-pity and start worrying about your own personal life. "

If you'd like to read more about Breezy Cade's book, click here: Amazon.com : breezy cade bookhttps://www.amazon.com/s?k=breezy+cade+book&crid=3H3WSZEJN8WPU&sprefix=breezy+cade+book%2Caps%2C142&ref=nb_sb_noss