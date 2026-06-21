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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat builds across the Borderland, Heat Advisories takes affect Monday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 First Alert Weather is tracking a hot and dry pattern settling into the Borderland this week.

Temperatures today will climb into the low 100s for much of the lowlands, with even hotter conditions expected Monday through Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the warmest days of the week will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday, when many communities reach 103 to 108 degrees.

Heat Advisories are expected for portions of the Borderland beginning as early as Monday and may continue through midweek.

Rain chances remain near zero through at least Tuesday. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms may return Wednesday through Friday as a little moisture works back into the region.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the afternoon, and check on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and pets.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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