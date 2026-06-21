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Vintage enthusiasts head to El Paso Convention Center

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Published 4:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Totally Rad Vintage Fest was held Saturday, where vendors sold clothing and accessories from the 1980s, 1990s and Y2K eras.

The event featured nostalgic toys, home goods and vintage arcade games. Some sellers traveled from out of town to display their collections.

“The turnout has been really good, especially a couple weeks ago we were in Albuquerque, and then this week in El Paso it's been super great. The turnout's been amazing. There's a big love for vintage in the community here it seems like,” said Zach Fisk of Thrift-fil-A.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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