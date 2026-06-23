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World Cup visitors enjoy U.S. culture and cuisine during tournament

KVIA ABC-7
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Published 12:00 PM

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Millions of people are traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; some are enjoying not only the matches but also the country's culture, cuisine, and shopping, among other things.

ABC-7 spoke with people from Europe and South America who shared what they enjoy most about visiting the United States.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.

Article Topic Follows: News
culture
fifa
Tourism
world cup

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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