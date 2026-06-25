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Welcome Center to stop operations August 1

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Published 12:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City Council voted against allocating one-time funding of $430,000 from American Rescue Plan Act investment interest revenue.

With that vote the Welcome Center, which provides initial support services to homeless people, will stop operations. The services are provided through the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

The mayor cast the tie-breaking vote.

"August 1st will be the last day that we will operate the welcome center and that's ran by the opportunity center," said Nickole Heater Rodriguez, the Director of Community and Human Development.

Rodriguez said that on average the Welcome Center helps 50 people a day.

"And those people will be on the street in front of businesses, in front of homes. There will definitely be a more visible effect," said District 8 City Rep. Chris Canales.



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