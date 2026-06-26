11-year-old EPISD student dropped off at wrong bus stop, mother demands answers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Deanna Ortiz said her 11-year old son Luke was dropped off an hour walking distance from where he was supposed to be.

She said he was dropped off near Sandoval Apartments, when he was supposed to get off the bus at Braden Aboud Memorial Park. When Ortiz reached out to the district she was told that bus drivers didn't track where students got on and off the bus third grade and up.

"It's your responsibility to keep our students safe and to just think that third graders are able to know what? Stop. They're supposed to be off and always make the right decision. It's incredibly irresponsible of the district to have this policy. It needs to change that," said Ortiz.

ABC-7 reached out to EPISD repeatedly for an interview. Twice they sent us a statement.

The first one read: “El Paso ISD’s Transportation Services is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for student bus riders. In accordance with established transportation procedures, school bus drivers load and unload students at their designated, authorized bus stops. To further improve communication and convenience for families, El Paso ISD will launch Stopfinder next school year. The free mobile app will provide parents and guardians with real-time school bus tracking, notifications, and transportation updates, offering greater visibility into their child’s daily transportation experience.”

The second statement was similar: "El Paso ISD’s transportation procedures stipulate that school bus drivers load and unload students of all grade levels at their designated, authorized bus stops. The district is committed to ensuring our staff maintain the highest safety standards for our student bus riders."

I asked the district specific questions about this situation, they did not answer. The district also declined an interview.

