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Crash closes eastbound lanes of Montana at Vista Del Este, seek alternate route

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Published 7:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are at a crash in far East El Paso.

The eastbound lanes of Montana Ave. and Vista Del Este are closed while deputies clear the debris.

Drivers are asked to see alternate route until the road reopens to traffic.

Expect delays.

No reports yet on any injuries.

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Yvonne Suarez

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