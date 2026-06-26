Skip to Content
News

El Paso Police Department Seeks Applicants for Academy Class

iwi_yZ7g
eppd
By
Published 10:21 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Police Department is now taking applications for the 144th Police Academy class. The deadline to apply is August 25. You can apply for the paid, 8.5-month Police Trainee program or join the free, multi-week Citizen Police Academy for community members.

https://www.joineppd.com/academy

Article Topic Follows: News
local

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.