I’m Almost Home Animal Rescue plans to shut its doors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – I'm Almost Home Animal Rescue will shut its doors permanently within the next couple weeks. The founder is asking for the community's helping in finding homes for the 40 remaining dogs.

Rescue director Diane Avery started with just one dog that needed a home. 10 years later, she is housing 40.

Avery says she's seen a lot of changes over the years. She says more dogs are on the streets after a gap in care for spaying & neutering during COVID. She says more people are looking for small breeds that can be more manageable. El Paso and Las Cruces shelters are overwhelmed by intakes and forced to put down healthy dogs with nowhere else for them to go. Avery says she has more animals and less volunteers.

Avery says she can no longer bear the cost of housing so many animals. Between the food and the healthcare, it's too much for her to carry on her own. The costs are what's forcing her to close the doors at I'm Almost Home Animal Rescue.

Avery hopes to have all the dogs left at her rescue in homes within a month. She says the community can help by volunteering to walk the dogs, adopt and foster or by donating to their local shelters.

I'm Almost Home Rescue needs volunteers to walk their dogs on the weekends between 9 and 11:30 a.m.. The dogs avaialble for adoption are all listed on their website.

For more information, visit their website or call the rescue at 915-241-7645.



