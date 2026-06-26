Southwest University Lounge helps students focus, connect or unwind

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Southwest University unveiled a new concept in El Paso. The SU Lounge is a premium space for students to use as a sanctuary and a place to focus.

"To have a new home for our students, the concept came from seeing the needs as our community grows, and as El Paso continues to expand, part of the problem that comes with that is traffic," said Benjamin Arriola, President of Southwest University.

Arriola said the growth in the city has also increased traffic and the time it takes for their students to commute, so the SU Lounge was created.

"We saw an opportunity for students who maybe they work, maybe they have families at home and maybe they just can't afford to spend an hour driving through traffic, back and forth," said Arriola. "We opened a lounge so they can come and study, feel at home get pampered a little and really be able to use this as a resource to complete their education close to home."

The SU Lounge Montana location opened its doors this week and is located at 12703 Montana Ave., Suites B1 and B2. University administrators describe the space as a sanctuary and designed "for focus" with comfortable seating that offer a quiet area to study. For those who need to work in a group, the lounge offers team tables.

"A safe space where people can get together and meet with their study group or just take a moment to take a deep breath, get away from the family and concentrate on getting your studies done," added Arriola.

The lounges are currently open to the public, anyone who need access to a printer or the internet is welcome to stop by. The lounge offers free waters and coffee and charcuterie boards a few times a week.

There are two additional lounges that will open their doors soon, one located at 13649 Eastlake Blvd., Suite D-4 and the Americas SU Lounge located at 701 N. Americas Ave., Suite 101.

All the lounges provide Wifi, private meeting pods, and computer room.

"We want to make sure we are treating our students and our community the way they deserve, pampering them and encouraging them to reach for their dreams and goals in higher education," said Arriola.