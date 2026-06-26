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TxDOT Rolls Out Sobriety Awareness Truck

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txdot el paso
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Updated
today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:11 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Most drivers do not mean to harm anyone, but last year, impaired driving led to 1,254 deaths on Texas roads. In 2025, El Paso saw 14,724 traffic crashes, which caused 54 deaths and 248 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. That same year, El Paso had 501 DUI-related crashes involving drugs or alcohol, resulting in 17 deaths and 29 serious injuries. During the July Fourth holiday in 2025, there were 6 DUI-related crashes in El Paso, with 1 death and no serious injuries.

Every day in Texas, three people lose their lives because someone made a choice that could have been avoided.

To help drivers remember the real cost of driving under the influence, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is taking a truck that once delivered beverages on a statewide tour. Now, this truck serves as a reminder to always drive sober and to drive like a Texan—kind, courteous, and safe.

The beverage truck has been turned into a place to learn about sober driving. Visitors can check out educational materials and interactive stations that show the dangers of impaired driving through hands-on activities. Visit on Friday, June 26, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza, 111 West Mills Ave, El Paso, TX 79901.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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