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Anthony Police Department announces the death of one of its detectives

ANTHONY POLICE DEPARTMENT
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Published 1:37 PM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Anthony Police Department in New Mexico announced on a social media post Sunday the death of Detective Lucas Allen.

In the post, the department said the following:

It is with profound sadness that the Anthony Police Department announces the passing of Detective Lucas Allen.

Detective Allen served the Anthony community with dedication, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others. His service to our community and the lasting impact he made on his fellow officers, City staff, and those he encountered will never be forgotten.

We ask that you keep Detective Allen's family, loved ones, friends, and the entire Anthony Police Department family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Funeral service information will be shared as it becomes available and in accordance with the wishes of the family.

Rest Easy, Brother.

Forever Honored. Forever Remembered.

Several agencies/officials have gone to social media to share their condolences regarding Detective Allen and how they remembered him. Those include the Women's Intercultural Center, Sierra Vista Hospital EMS, former Anthony Police Chief Vanessa Ordoñez, the Sunland Park Police Department, and many others.

In the posts, several agencies/officials mention Detective Allen was recognized for his performance in DUI enforcement, as well as serving in the United States Army as a Military Police.

Officials did not release any information regarding how or when Detective Allen died, ABC-7 has reached out to to the department for more information.

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Armando Ramirez

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