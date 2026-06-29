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Recycling plant fire sends plumes of smoke into sky

KVIA TOWER CAM
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New
Published 1:01 PM

CD. JUAREZ, CHIH, MEXICO (KVIA) - The Juarez Department of Public Safety reports a recycling plant caught fire this morning.

The plant recycles plastics and wood products and is located on highway KM 27 to Casas Grandes.

No word yet on any injuries.

The huge plumes of thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

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Yvonne Suarez

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