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Mexico fans celebrate win into Round of 16 in World Cup

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Published 10:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexico fans celebrated their win over Ecuador in the knockout round all across El Paso during watch parties. One party at The District bar in West El Paso even saw other international fans come through and celebrate.

"I'm from Saudi Arabia originally, and the last World Cup there was Saudi versus Mexico in one game, and I had the Saudi jersey on. We started losing so I took off that jersey and I had the Mexican one on," said Feiras Al-Dosari.

Al-Dosari moved to El Paso eight years ago with his wife. His wife is from El Paso, and he's fully immersed himself into Mexican culture, including football.

"I live it, I breathe it, I speak Spanish, Arabic, English so I'm with the culture," said Al Dosari. He said he'll be going to the World Cup when it comes to Saudi Arabia in 2034, but now he's planning on another game to go to.

"If Mexico passes this game, I'm gonna watch the next one live. I have to."

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