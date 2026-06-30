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Truck crash forces Nessa’s Cafe in Las Cruces to temporarily close

Tamra Pierce/Facebook
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Published 11:35 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Monday, a truck crashed into Nessa's Cafe in Las Cruces, damaging the business and forcing its closure.

Vanessa Smith, who owns Nessa's, announced the cafe's closure on social media Monday. She said it will stay closed until further notice as she assesses the damage and cleans up.

No injuries were reported. It happened when the cafe was closed.

The crash isn't the first challenge the cafe faced. In 2020, the business had to recover from fire damage.

Community members rallied to support and donate money to help with repairs.

ABC-7 reached out to Smith for more details about the damage and potential reopening plans.

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