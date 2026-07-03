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Crime

Sunland Park man charged for allegedly shooting his cousin

Santa Fe Police Department
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Published 12:33 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- An 18-year-old man from Sunland Park allegedly shot his cousin in Santa Fe and has been arrested, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

Santa Fe police said they went to a Ramada Inn after someone reported a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers talked to witnesses and found Juan Rodriguez at the scene. After an investigation, police arrested Rodriguez for aggravated battery, unlawful carrying of a handgun and negligent use of a weapon.

Santa Fe police said Rodriguez allegedly was intoxicated when using the weapon. Police charged him with unlawful carrying because he is under 19 years old.

Police booked Rodriguez into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

The case is still under investigation. SFPD said anyone with information can contact Detective Matthew Humphrey at mdhumphrey@santafenm.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Juan Rodriguez
Santa Fe Police Department

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