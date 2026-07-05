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Horizon Fire Department responds to garage fire Saturday night

HORIZON FD
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Published 5:37 PM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) -- According the Horizon Fire Department, firefighters were called out around 11:15 p.m to a structure fire in Horizon.

When arriving, firefighters found a two-story home with heavy fire showing from the attached garage.

According to officials, four minor injuries were reported and none of the four were taken to the hospital.

There were dogs at the residence and two required oxygen treatment. Fire Marshals responded to the scene and have initiated an investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Horizon Fire Department for more information.

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Armando Ramirez

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