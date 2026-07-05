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Sunland Park Fire Department reported to 7 firework related brush fires

SUNLAND PARK FIRE DEPARTMENT
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Published 11:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department reported on social media that the department responded to 7 fireworks related brush fires during 4th of July festivities Saturday night.

Officials with the department say that the largest response was at the 2000 block of Boy Scout Lane, which they say burned around an acre of undeveloped land.

No injuries or report of structure damaged was reported, according to officials.

The Sunland Park FD utilized their new ariel truck the department recently purchased to extinguish the flames seen in the photos below.

Photo Credit: Sunland Park Fire Department

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Armando Ramirez

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