US World Cup star Folarin Balogun’s red card ban suspended ahead of match against Belgium

ByPatricio Chile and Jack Feeley

July 5, 2026, 11:40 AM

U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play in the USMNT's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday after the striker's controversial red card suspension was put on hold by FIFA.

FIFA said on Sunday that "the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year."

The football governing body added that "If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Balogun was given the red card during the second half of the U.S. match against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week after clashing with an opposing player's foot. The penalty led to Balogun being ejected from the game and automatically landed him a one-game suspension. FIFA told ABC News that the call by the referee on the field was final and not able to be overturned or appealed.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after the match, which the U.S. won 2-0, that Balogun was "sad" and "disappointed" and that the clash was not intentional, according to ESPN.

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US defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, advancing to World Cup round of 16

U.S. Soccer said in a statement Sunday that it accepted and was "pleased" with the decision of FIFA's disciplinary committee.

"Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans," U.S. Soccer said.

President Donald Trump posted on his social media account, "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

-ABC News' Christiane Cordero and Nic Uff contributed to this report.