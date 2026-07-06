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New Mexico State Fair accepting applications for green chile cheeseburger competition

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Published 3:05 PM

(KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Fair is accepting applications for its Original Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. One New Mexico restaurant will be crowned the fair's "Green Chile Cheeseburger Champion" -- but only eight will be selected to participate, according to EXPO New Mexico.

An annual tradition at the fair, the Original Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge brings local state restaurants to fire up their grills to cook up their best green chile cheeseburger within 20 minutes.

The competition at the state fair is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Albuquerque

EXPO NM said all New Mexico restaurants can apply for the competition as long as they are brick-and-mortar-established.

Applications close July 17 at noon.

Applicants can expect a $25 non-refundable fee. The state fair will let applicants know if they were selected for the competition.

You can find the application and competition rules here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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