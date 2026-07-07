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Juarez firefighters control overnight tire storage fire

KVIA
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Published 3:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Juarez firefighters reported and contained an overnight fire at a tire storage facility across the border.

An official report said the fire was reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday. Six fire engines and a tanker helped with the response by cooling the area with water jets. Crews also sued heavy machinery to smother the flames.

Officials said the fire went under control, but wasn't fully extinguished, by around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Between 250,000-300,000 used tires were damaged -- out of an estimated 3.5 million stored at the site, according to officials.

Authorities continued to extinguish the fire throughout Tuesday and will stay on site until any risk of the fire reigniting is gone.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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